BATH — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Friday, May 17, at 6 p.m. to honor all law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty in Allegany, Chemung, Livingston, Ontario, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties.

“Honoring our fallen officers is a duty we should not take lightly,” stated Sheriff Jim Allard.

The service will be held at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building. All fallen officers from Steuben County and adjacent counties will be honored, with active Law Enforcement executives, patrol officers, correction officers and retirees in attendance. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present the colors; the names of all fallen officers will be read; honored guests will speak and bagpipes will play Amazing Grace.

The public is invited and encouraged to support the officers and family members who have given their all in service to their communities.