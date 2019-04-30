Stars share stories of the big leagues

HORNELL — It was story time in the Maple City Saturday, as the honored guests from the world of professional athletics delighted a sold-out Sports Night crowd with tales from their storied careers.

Former big leaguer Jose Canseco turned the format around and asked for questions from the audience. The remaining speakers followed suit, setting up an intimate, often amusing evening of give and take with the audience.

Here’s a few of the highlights.

Jose Canseco

Canseco started the trend of audience participation and was truly open to any question — even about the infamous fly ball that bounced off his head and out of the park for a home run. While that play certainly left a mark in baseball lore, he told a fan the most memorable moment from his playing career was when he joined the 40-40 club with 40 steals and 40 home runs in 1988.

Canseco said he set the 40-40 goal after the 1987 season, and achieving it in 1988 after months of hard work was a high point in his career.

“I don’t think fans realize how hard we work as athletes. What you see is the finished product on TV, you don’t see what goes on behind closed doors, you don’t see what goes on five months of training in the offseason,” Canseco said. “I was obsessed with becoming the best player in the world at one point. Of course, PEDs helped. There was a mixture in there, but I think the hard work, training and dedication to the game led to my most memorable moment when I actually picked up that base, and I was kind of a little bit in shock. I didn’t understand what I had done until a few days later.”

Canseco also discussed his “Bash Brothers” teammate with the As, Mark McGwire.

“Mark McGwire is one of the nicest guys in baseball, and the best right-handed power-hitter I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “He’s an incredible power-hitting machine. His technique is flawless. The only reason McGuire didn’t hit 900 home runs is he was injured so many times, but if you look at his home runs per at-bat historically, they come up No. 1 in baseball history.”

Canseco didn’t hold back on the bad memories either, recounting how he felt when LA’s Kirk Gibson launched a game-winning home run to beat the As in the 1988 World Series.

“It was the weirdest feeling that a game was snatched out from under you that quickly,” he said. “You could not write a better script. It was unbelievable. Kirk Gibson is the man. I’m still traumatized, you can tell.”

Lou Piniella

Lou Piniella, a longtime big leaguer and later a manager, said the best thing that ever happened to him was getting trading to the Yankees in 1974. “Sweet Lou” shared the first time he met Yankees owner George Steinbrenner.

“Spring training was starting on a Friday, I showed up on a Wednesday. I get to the ballpark early and all I want to do is get the kinks out a little bit. I go into my locker, and there’s no uniform in my locker. I’m disappointed. The clubhouse manager says Mr. Steinbrenner saw you walking in and he wants to talk to you. I walk across the parking lot, knock on Mr. Steinbrenner’s door and introduce myself as the player you just traded for from Kansas City. I told him I was here early, wanting to get a head start working out, and there was no uniform. He said ‘Son, your hair is a little bit too long. You need to get a haircut.’

“I proceeded to tell him I didn’t think my hair was all that long and I didn’t see the correlation between having your hair a little long and being able to play baseball. I told him our Lord Jesus Christ was the greatest person to ever walk the face of this earth, and every picture I saw of him he had long hair.

“(Steinbrenner) didn’t say a word to me, he grabbed me by the hand and led me across to the swimming pool. He pointed to the water and said ‘If you can walk across that water, you can keep your hair long.’ I got my hair cut, no question — and I kept it short.”

Piniella, of course, later became New York’s manager shortly after his playing days ended. Steinbrenner had some advice then, too.

“He said look, baseball is a sport, there’s no question about it, but it’s a business and it’s also entertainment. He said when you get out there and you get kicked out, put on a little show for the fans. I guess I took him to heart.”

Randy White

Randy White was a devastating D-lineman for the Dallas Cowboys in the 70s and 80s. White shared several illuminating stories of playing in the rough and tumble NFC East during those days. White used several questions from the audience to show how athletics are a microcosm of life.

One fan asked about his relationship with quarterback Roger Staubach.

“We had 12 rookies make the team in 1975. Roger would come down and shake each one of our hands and say hey, we need you today. That meant a lot to me,” White said. “That’s why he was the player he was and that’s why he’s the person he is. That’s what the leader does on a team. That’s part of why our teams were what they were. We didn’t always get along, we didn’t always go to the same places, but we came together as a team. We cared about each other. We came together to win football games. We supported each other. It’s no different in life when you’re working with people.

“Sometimes we forget and assume people that are close to us know that we care about them, that we love them. Tell them. Tell your family, tell your kids. That’s important. I was always a macho guy and all that. My dad died, and I never told him I loved him once because I thought that was weak. That ain’t weak, that’s strong. Caring about other people, that’s important. That’s why we had the teams we had with Roger and Coach (Tom) Landry. He was a real Christian man. He didn’t just talk the talk. If you were around him on a daily basis, and I got a chance to be around him 14 years, he was the real deal. He was a great example to me. A lot of the things he taught us, I fall back on even today.”