ALBANY — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Monday reminded property owners — homeowners and businesses — that the deadline to challenge their property assessment is the fourth Tuesday in May in most communities.

That day, May 28 this year, is known as Grievance Day.

Tentative assessment rolls, which list the assessed value of each property, are generally made public in the beginning of May. You can access the rolls on your town’s or city’s website, or by visiting your local assessor’s office.

“This is the time to verify that the market value determined for your property is fair and accurate,” said Executive Deputy Commissioner Andrew Morris. “If you wait until your tax bill arrives, it’s too late to challenge the value assigned to your property, or to ensure that you’re receiving all the exemptions you deserve.”

If you believe the market value listed on the assessment roll for your property is significantly higher than the price for which the property could be sold, visit the Tax Department’s Contest your assessment webpage.

Your local Board of Assessment Review will review your case based on the information you provide. When you file for an assessment review, you must provide a market-value estimate of your property. You can support that estimate with documentation about the sale of comparable homes or properties in your community. A recent appraisal can be helpful, but isn’t necessary.

Visit the Tax Department’s How to estimate the market value of your home webpage for more information.