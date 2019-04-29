CANISTEO — Canisteo-Greenwood school board members last week approved the forfeiture of admission fees for all sporting events.

The move will enable all families in the district to attend and support Canisteo-Greenwood athletic events, said Superintendent Thomas Crook.

Fees to attend athletic events can be a burden for some families, he said. About 60 percent of district families live below the poverty level, based on sales of discount free and reduced-price breakfasts and lunches, Crook said.

Sectional events will be excluded from the policy because of Section V regulations, he said. Charges for those events are typically $5/per person.

Board members approved the policy as “another way for the families of more student athletes to support their children, relatives, neighbors and classmates,” Crook said.

Canisteo-Greenwood Athletic Director Chris Koehler approved the measure, the superintendent said.

The new policy “is another way to increase student participation and help families pay for wrestling shoes, football cleats, basketball shoes and any other athletic equipment for their respective sport,” Crook said.

The district will create signs that will say “Your admission today is for good sportsmanship and a positive attitude”, he said. Visitors will have the same discounts, Crook said.

Board members also approved the presentation to voters of a $24,333,106 budget for the 2019-20 school year on Tuesday, May 21.

The proposal is 3.27 percent more than the current budget of $23,562,636, Crook said.

The budget is designed “to maintain the current academic program,” the superintendent said.

Board President Michael Nisbet said the board “did a good job maintaining the educational integrity of the district program.”

The public presentation of the budget will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, May 13 in the Canisteo-Greenwood high school auditorium.

Polls at the Greenwood Fire House and Somers Hall in Canisteo will be open May 21. District residents also will vote then on a proposed $4 million asbestos abatement project that would run simultaneous to the $14.8 million project approved by voters last spring, Crook said.

Although the combined projects would be the largest project in district history, the net tax increase to district residents will be zero, the superintendent said.

Crook explained the zero-net increase in taxes for the project would be the result of careful school board stewardship of district resources. “Board members have been saving for years for this financially rainy day,” he said.

The district maintains reserves that would pay for the community’s local share of the project and available state aid ensures that the proposed project will not increase taxes, Crook said.

In other matters, District Clerk Chrissy Taggert said five candidates will run for three board of education seats that will be vacant. Candidates are incumbents Dr. Bruce MacKellar and Jason Mullen plus Heather Cox, Sarah Warner and Richard Warriner.