WATKINS GLEN — Woodstock 50, originally scheduled to be held this August at Watkins Glen International, has been cancelled.

“So it would appear,” said Timothy O’Hearn, Schuyler County Administrator, when asked if the event has been cancelled. “I received notice late (Monday) morning from representatives of Dentsu Aegis Network that they were going to be cancelling the event.”

Dentsu Aegis Network released the following statement Monday.

“It’s a dream for agencies to work with iconic brands and to be associated with meaningful movements. We have a strong history of producing experiences that bring people together around common interests and causes which is why we chose to be a part of the Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival. But despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock Brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees. As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival. As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved.”

O’Hearn said Dentsu Aegis Network, the company funding the festival, also thanked the state and Schuyler County for all efforts on their behalf.

“Unfortunately, according to them, they were not able to solidify the event to their satisfaction and thus were cancelling,” O’Hearn said.

Tickets for the Woodstock 50 were postponed just last week fueling speculation at that time the festival could be cancelled.

Now that Woodstock 50 has been cancelled, O’Hearn said the negative impact reached much further that the cultural significance of the iconic event and international exposure that it would bring to Watkins Glen and the Finger Lakes.

“There is also a substantial economic impact that we will be forgoing as result of not hosting this event,” O’Hearn said. “At this point and time to produce a quality event of any size at all would be almost impossible to meet all of the necessary requirements to retain permits. I would say it’s unlikely there will be something to take its place.”

Headliners at the three-day event, initially scheduled for Aug. 16-18, included The Killers, Dead and Co, Imagine Dragons and Jay-Z. Other artists on the bill included Miley Cyrus, The Lumineers, Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson, Halsey and Cage the Elephant, among many others. Organizers also enticed several veteran musicians from the original 1969 Woodstock to perform, including John Fogerty, John Sebastian, David Crosby, Canned Heat and Country Joe McDonald.