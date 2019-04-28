National stars, local heroes honored at event

HORNELL — For the Hornell Sports Night Committee, they were the “perfect picks.”

Larry Valentine, a longtime youth coach and community volunteer who has impacted countless lives.

Rayyan Buell, the latest in a long line of Hornell football greats who has earned a scholarship to Rutgers University.

Gabby Lapierre, a three-sport star in a Red Raider uniform who overcame a serious injury to excel and lead Hornell to record-breaking success.

Rachael Archer, a Hornell youth who embodies the Special Olympics motto of “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

The local quartet were supported by some of the biggest names in sports during the 46th annual Sports Night, which was among the biggest ever Saturday as a sold-out crowd packed The Main Place in the Maple City to honor excellence in athletics and community service.

This year’s event drew 350 attendees, supporting Special Olympics and Hornell Area Youth Activities.

“People were still trying to buy tickets, but you have to cut it off eventually,” Sports Night Chairman Mike Brewer said of the strong demand. “I bet we would’ve gotten 25 more people, but we had nowhere to put them and no meals to give them. 350 strong, that’s pretty good.”

Buell and Lapierre were the Male and Female Athletes of the Year, with Archer receiving the Achievement Award. Valentine was named Sportsperson of the Year in an award decades in the making. A coach and leader in the Sunday School Basketball League from 1973 to 2018, Valentine has also been instrumental in the YMCA, the Gus Macker basketball tournament and youth basketball and softball leagues over nearly 50 years of community service.

“He’s the perfect pick,” Brewer said. “I used to coach with Larry. He’s been doing that forever. He does a lot for the community. He does things for everybody. He does things for the YMCA, he’s willing to help out on any fundraiser and donate his time. He’s the perfect pick for Person of the Year.”

Supporting the local heroes were national sports figures Jose Canseco and Lou Piniella, former big leaguers, as well as professional wrestler Kurt Angle, boxer Eric “Butterbean” Esch and former Dallas Cowboy Randy White. Canseco was a big draw after travel difficulties prevented him from attending last year’s event.

“We’re so happy that he made it,” Brewer said. “He’s got a line going all the way back, and they’re all doing very well. Those lines are long as can be. Hopefully everyone can get their stuff signed.”

Hornell mayor John Buckley thanked the committee for its work in making the event such a big success for the community.

“I just hope everyone has a great time tonight,” Brewer said. “It’s so nice to honor the young kids, especially our Special Olympian because that’s what this night is all about. It’s for them. These guys are just a bonus. I hope their speeches are well-taken and I’m sure they will be. They have a lot to say.”

More coverage of Sports Night is available at eveningtribune.com and tuned in print and online for additional stories and photos this week.