Crandall, Perry, Little, Helmer, teen honored

BELMONT — As National Crime Victim's Rights Week came to an end, Allegany County honored those individuals who help preserve those rights for victims.

At a special ceremony at the Sheriff's Department Friday, Crime Victims Coordinator Shannon Ozzella presented awards to five individuals recognizing their efforts in promoting and preserving victim's rights.

The first award went to the Chairman of the Allegany County Legislature, Curt Crandall, for showing leadership in the preservation and support of crime victim's rights.

Ozzella said that through Crandall her department has always had the support of the county legislature.

Comparing the impact of crime to the rings created when a pebble is thrown into a pond, Crandall said. "In the press we often see the victim and the criminal, but what we don't see is the impact it has on the people around them."

Ozzella also presented a Bravery Award to a young person, who due to age will remain anonymous, for standing up in court and giving a victim's statement. She also commended the teen for putting their life back together after their victimization and getting ready to attend college in the fall.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Awards went to State Police Investigator Rod Perry and Angelica/Friendship Officer Billy Jack Little.

Perry has 20 years of law enforcement experience, 16 with the NYSP. During that time he has conducted countless criminal investigations including sex offenses, homicides, drug investigations and property crimes.

"With his calm demeanor and soft voice, Rod is able to calm down difficult situations. We are blessed to have him working with us," Ozzella said.

Little, a native of Dansville, grew up in Southern California. Upon returning to Dansville with his family, Little joined the volunteer fire department. In 2011 he attended the Police Academy, and was offered a position in the Nunda Police Department. He graduated the Rural Police Training Academy in 2012. He currently serves with both the Angelica and Friendship Police Departments.

Recognized for his integrity, love and compassion for those he comes in contact with as part of his job, Ozzella quoted Little, saying, "If I can help just one person it makes it all worth it."

The final award was presented in remembrance of Lori Borden, a Child Protective Services worker, and given to Nicole Helmer, ACCORD's coordinator of the Domestic Violence Response Team. DVRT takes cases of intimate partner abuse where there is a high risk of homicide.

Helmer also attends Empire State College and is due to graduate in December with a bachelor's degree in Community and Human Services. A 1996 graduate of Wellsville High School, she currently resides in Wellsville where she also volunteers in the Wellsville Fire Department and serves as a Fire Investigator.

Ozzella said the Lori Borden Award is presented to someone who shows strong dedication and commitment to working in the field of protective services.

Bringing the ceremonies to an end, Ozzella told the recipients, "I couldn't do this job without help from you."

The award winners were also recognized by representatives from Congressman Tom Reed's and NYS Assemblyman Joe Giglio's offices.