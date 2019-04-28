Maple City celebrates with planting ceremony

HORNELL — Arbor Day, a holiday designed to encourage individuals and groups to plant trees around the globe, passes without note for some, but not in the "Maple City."

The holiday originates from an 1872 plea to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture to encourage the planting of trees, resulting in the planting of 1 million trees.

On Friday, the City of Hornell celebrated the occasion by replacing several trees that were badly damaged by winter ice storms at local parks.

In total, seven trees would be planted (four at Shawmut Park and three at Veterans Memorial Park at James Street).

The Crimson King Maples will replace several boxelder maple trees, which the city is trying to get away from, according to Mayor John Buckley. Boxelder trees are more prone to damage being a softer wood, and often attract boxelder bugs that can be problematic for homeowners.

Year after year, the trees would sustain damage, and threaten nearby pavilions with their overhanging branches.

Crimson King maples, a type of Norway Maple, on the other hand, are slower growing varieties that are prized for their maroon-tinted leaves and yellow color in the fall. In ideal conditions, the trees will grow to be 35 feet tall, and have a 35 foot foliage spread, and can withstand temperatures of up to 30 degrees below zero.

As the trees were planted at Veterans Memorial Park, Mayor Buckley read a proclamation recalling the history and importance of Arbor Day.

"Whereas trees reduce erosion of precious topsoil by wind and water, cut cooling and heating costs, moderate temperature, clean air, produce life giving oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife, are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires and countless wood products and increase property values and enhance economic vitality in our business areas and beautify our community ... I hereby proclaim April 26, 2019, to be Arbor Day in the City of Hornell."

Trees are something most people can connect passionately with, as many have a favorite as a child. The Mayor remembered his being a medium-sized tree with a limb that was 10-12 feet off the ground, making the perfect perch for him.

"It was just angled perfectly for a little kid to sit on, it was just a neat thing I did in the backyard," he remembered. "It was a neat little hiding spot from mom and dad when they were looking for me."

In addition to celebrating Arbor Day each year, the City of Hornell is a "Tree City," a designation given by the Arbor Day Foundation for observing several environmental best practices regarding trees, including having a tree board, a tree care ordinance, a tree planting program and recognizing Arbor Day.

Hornell has been a Tree City for 18 years.