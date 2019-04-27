CORNING - Citing that New York is lagging behind the national average in organ donation rates, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, and Steuben County Clerk Judy Hunter convened at the Corning Department of Motor Vehicles Friday morning to encourage local residents to register as organ and tissue donors.

“We can, and we must, do better,” said Palmesano. “As legislators, we deal with so many issues in Albany. This is one that can actually save lives.”



New York’s organ donation rate stands at 30 percent, in comparison to the national average of 55 percent, Palmesano said. At the same time, New York has the third-highest need for organ transplants yet is second-lowest in donor enrollment nationwide.



Palmesano and Hunter pointed out that encouraging friends, family and neighbors to register is the first key to boosting organ donation rates across the state.



“Solving this problem doesn’t require complex legislation or a tremendous amount of money,” said Palmesano. “We can solve it together by registering and encouraging our friends to register.”



"Registering as an organ and tissue donor through the Donate Life NYS registry is easy and it would have a profound impact on the lives of many other New Yorkers,” said Hunter. "They could be strangers. They could be your family members. Whoever they are, you would be giving them a new lease on life.



According to Palmesano, nearly 9,500 New York residents are currently on the transplant list, and 1,700 of them have been waiting for an organ for more than five years. About 500 state residents die on an annual basis while waiting for an organ.



Officials pointed out how many lives one person could save and improve if they registered as an organ donor.



“One person who donates at the time of their death can save up to eight lives and improve the lives of up to 75 others through eye and tissue donations,” said Palmesano.



Area residents can register as an organ and tissue donor when they sign up for or renew their driver's licenses at area DMVs. Enrollment is also available at https://donatelife.ny.gov/register/.