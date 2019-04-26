Join Longs’ Cards and Books and more than 550 independent bookstores in 49 states for parties, author readings, in-store events, and exclusive day-of merchandise.

Longs’ will be hosting 3 local authors:

• 10 a.m. - noon: Dr. John Avanzato: Author of The John Cesari Book Series - “Hostile Hospital,” “Claim Denied,” “Pace Yourself,” and five others.

• 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Alex Andrasik with possible quest: Co-Editor and one of the authors of “Bluff & Vine: A Literary Review.”

• Noon–2 p.m.: Bruce and Nancy Westerdahl: Authors of “We Grew up in Gettysburg-A Love Story.”

Longs’ will host a book-themed scavenger hunt, (in-store) throughout the day for both kids and adults. Those who finish will receive a 20 percent off book coupon (for any book not already discounted) and have their name put into a drawing for a $25 Longs’ Gift Card, or a gift card courtesy of Seneca Farms, The Silver Bird, or Angel’s Family Restaurant. One special coupon will be awarded to our adult winner (21 and over) for 10 percent off at Hoban’s Spirits.

Among this year’s Exclusive IBD items are signed editions with exclusive IBD-only covers of several books, fun giveaways, and more.

Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) is a celebration of books, readers and indie bookselling that started in California in 2014. Since its inception, more than 200 authors have supported it by donating work for events.