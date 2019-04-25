DANSVILLE — During its regular meeting on April 16, residents of Dansville sought for, and obtained, the blessing of the village board for a Saturday farmer’s market and an updated playground set for Babcock Park.

Kylie Smith presented the board with the proposal for a second farmer’s market, which would run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays starting June 22 and go through Oct. 19. The market would be on Ossian Street between Main and Elizabeth Streets, with room for about 8 or 9 vendors.

Smith, a school teacher, is not able to participate in the current Friday market on Maple Street on a regular basis, and said that she, as well as other vendors and patrons, would benefit from a Saturday market that would better fit their schedules. She added that this is not to be considered in competition with, nor against the Friday market.

The following day, Mayor Peter Vogt mentioned that having the market off Main Street could help make it more accessible to those without transportation, and that he hopes the market could help the downtown area.

“The whole idea is to make downtown more attractive,” he said. “We’ve got the walking tour ... we have the First Friday events. We’re just trying to have more reasons for people to be downtown.”

A second presentation was from Meghan Jaeger, who proposed a new playground set for Babcock Park. The current set is subpar according to current national playground safety standards.

“That’s our community park,” she said. “Our community park that everyone uses when they come to town.” She said that it poorly represents Dansville to outsiders.

A lot of pieces to the playground are broken and, “we want to be able to bring our kids to a place where they can play, where we can ensure that they’re safe and they’re going to be safe and we don’t have to make a trip to the E.R.”

In addition to the playground equipment, Jaeger also suggested lights and security cameras in the park to combat drug use after dark.

“We need the community to stand behind and support and get a new playground for these children to play on; get them off the streets and out of the drugs.”

Jaeger started a Facebook page called “A New Babcock Park.” She said that she is willing to help fundraise and search for grant money to help offset costs for the new playground.

Mayor Vogt said the following day that, “playgrounds are very expensive, and the rules regulating them are very restrictive.” He said the Village can’t just build new swingsets and call it good, so obtaining and building a new one to standards will take some time. Village work crews soon dismantled the playground set just days after her presentation.

In other business, the board:

Heard from MRB consultant Greg Hotaling on the progress of the firm’s water and sewer studies. The wastewater treatment plant has been treating ‘clean’ water infiltrating the system. The Village is looking into how to curb cleaning unnecessary water, which can be costly and result in a violation of their permit. Hotaling suggested using a camera to see where the infiltration is coming from in order to know where and how to best seal the sewer lines. Mayor Vogt noted that the Village has been repairing some lines as the work crew has been repairing streets. In addition, Hotaling suggested that water mains need to be replaced as well, and noted the southeast quadrant of the Village is the best place to start. Fire hydrants will also need to be replaced. The mayor said that the board will have to seek grants for funding. Work on the water mains could cost around $6 million. A cost for the sewer lines are yet unknown.

Approved the 2019/20 budget. The General Fund is balanced at $3,519,176, an increase of nearly $30,000 over the current fiscal year’s modified amount. The tax rate will remain flat at $12.99 per $1000 of assessed value. As for the tax cap, the Board chose to override the cap because the goods and services they purchase continue to increase, as does the workload. However, the largest single recurring item for the new year is the creation of an eighth police officer position. The Water Fund is balanced at $1,350,000, a decrease from the current year’s $1,373,500. The Sewer Fund is also balanced at $1,350,000, but is an increase over the current year’s amount of $1,340,000. Despite the increase in expenditures, the Board has no plans to increase the sewer rates.