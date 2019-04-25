WAYLAND — It all started with an online ministry that paved the way for a greater community outreach to help those who need it most.

Nick and Leah Lincoln moved into their first home in Wayland with great hopes in turning it into something much more than anyone could imagine.

First, they opened a church in their home called Redefined Church that has worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Second, they got to work on the farm to turn it into a place of spiritual retreat. Right now they have chickens that produce enough eggs to be sold at a low price to those in the community. The ultimate goal is to have enough fruit and vegetables to be able to give it to poverty-stricken families in the community who go to the food pantries.

This mission to help those in need all started when the couple began Abide and Seek. It is a site that reaches close to 5,000 people worldwide a week since it started nearly a couple years ago. The couple writes stories about their own trials and tribulations they have faced within their lives, and their testimony has touched people all over the world.

The Redefined Church is a nondenominational church that is open to anyone who wants to come and worship. It has a congregation of about 40 people so far. There is a children’s service available as well that has about five to 10 children.

Redefined Church has small group Bible studies on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., table meals the first Saturday of the month at 6 p.m., and other events planned on their website.

At first, the couple wanted to go out and be missionaries once they got married in 2017. However, it was the idea of the site Abide and Seek that allowed them to be missionaries in a very unique way.

“We saw so many people looking for answers online. They were just getting worldly answers. We needed to give them a place for Christian influence, that showed them we understand what they are going through,” Nick Lincoln said. “We started Abide and Seek with just Bible verses. So many times you are looking for the right verses to turn to, so that’s what we offered on the site. We quickly got about 200 people visiting the site a day. Now we have about 1,000 people visiting our site a day.”

Nick felt called into this ministry a few years ago, and wanted to lead others to God’s undying love and hope.

“I heard God calling me to lead others,” he said. “I started speaking out at church more and then got into Abide and Seek. It was on my wife’s heart to have a safe place for children to come to, so we wanted to do something at the farm too.”

The home that started to bring this all together for the couple once belonged to Leah’s father, Steve Hill. It was a place she prayed to raise her own son, Judah, at some point.

There was a time in Nick’s life where he was not on the right path, and he said he found his way back by devoting himself to God’s work. He wants to pay it forward by showing others that there is a better way to go. Nick has shared his testimony through his ministry both online and within his church many times.

“Since I started my own church there have been people coming up to me telling me their testimonies,” he said. “They are getting to know God’s love now. We want to eventually do Global Scale Ministry. Right now we are focusing on local ministry. We want to possibly start a clothes closet or do lawn work. We just want to get out there in the community, and let people know we are here to help them. We want to let them know they are loved.”

The whole idea of the Redefined Church is to bring back the old ways of the church. Nick wants to bring back a more personalized approach rather than the trends toward megachurches.

“I want to take us back to the old way of doing things like it says in the Bible,” he said. “I have been going through the whole book of John. Right now we are just focusing on that gospel. I have people tell me they are learning a lot more about the Bible now.”

The many parables related to growing and farming in the Bible adds to the meaning of having the church in their home and on the property.

“We want to use Redefined Church as a hub for the community outreach. Our main focus for the local ministry is to help others,” Nick said. “We want to help strengthen our community. It is not about religion. It is about having a relationship with God, and helping to transform the lives of others in our community.”

Leah said there is a lot of power in taking that first step in the right direction, and that God will use your story to help others.

“I help with the children’s ministry upstairs when Nick is giving the sermons. I have crafts and lessons for them to work on,” she said. “I see a lot of change in them. They are engaging in the lessons. We do prayers and praises. I take from the sermon Nick is working on that Sunday. We work on specific things that they are thankful for.”

Right now they are working on a greenhouse for peppers, tomatoes, and other veggies. They have a little garden they are working on that will have lettuce, beans, beets, squash, onions, broccoli, herbs, and more. There is hope for a pumpkin patch by the fall for the children to be able to pick their own.

There are also a couple pear and apple trees on the property that will be used in the local ministry.

Nick said that kindness is so rare nowadays that we need to be the light in the darkness. Sometimes that takes pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone, and reaching those that are lost in the dark.

For more information of Redefined Church visit https://weareredefined.com/ For more information on Abide and Seek visit https://abideandseek.com/ For information on any upcoming events or activities visit https://www.facebook.com/weareredefinedchurch/

Redefined Church is located at 2663 Old State Route 15 in Wayland.