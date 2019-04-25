WAYLAND — A local woman is raising awareness of how softball changed her life as she handles her new chapter in Texas.

Jessica Parker of Wayland moved out to McKinney, Texas a couple years ago to work for Texas Glory. She had recently written a blog explaining how softball saved her life when she was younger, and how she has devoted her time to paying it forward.

“There are a lot more opportunities for girls now when it comes to softball. I wanted to talk about how softball saved my life, and raise awareness to how softball can change lives,” she said. “I work for Texas Glory, who is the sixth in the nation and number one in college recruits for softball.”

Parker has started a Catcher’s Club that in the first month already has 100 girls. Anyone in the nation can take part in this club for free. The age ranges from seven to 16 years old.

“For the girls who can’t make it in person I have virtual training online. I started this club to raise awareness about the catcher position,” she said. “It was a huge part of my life, and it turned it all around for me. I wanted to bring it to as many girls as possible for free. I want them all to feel a part of something.”

Parker’s mentor and friend, Shayne Williams, is also part of Texas Glory. She encouraged Parker to put this club together for the girls to believe in themselves.

“I put together a training series of mental training for athletes," she said. "I give them homework to do online as well. I am available live, so that they can reach out to me for any questions throughout the week. Eventually, I would like to see this club go worldwide.”

Parker is taking her career even farther as to accept a position where she will help encourage athletes to go to the college level. She just started a job at Collegiate Sports Advocate.

Texas Glory hired Parker on as an assistant coach a couple years ago, and she has used that position to help countless young girls all over the nation. They write letters to troops and letters to children’s hospitals as well.

Parker records the drills she does with the catchers on Monday, and uploads them online so the virtual viewers can see them. She will tape herself doing the drills and training exercises for those who can’t be there in person. Parker will go live on Thursday to answer any questions or concerns those online members have about the training or drills.

“I feel the catcher position is always being overlooked. It is a struggle to bring awareness to the importance of the position. I wanted to use my role in Texas Glory to get this club out there,” she said. “I have talked to other women who inspired me to do a club like this. I have a guy who helps me with the club. We do a beginners class and a more advanced class. His name is Gil Bustillos and he is very skilled.”

Parker is also part of a youth ministry called Fellowship of Christian Athletes. To read her testimony go to https://www.bsoftball.com/post/softball-saved-my-life

You can also read how the sport has saved her daughter, Haven Marie in another blog post https://www.bsoftball.com/post/when-love-and-softball-collide

There is a Facebook page that parents can go to sign up their daughters for the club. They can message or email Parker directly with any questions about the club, and must give her an email to link the child to the club for all the training and homework videos. The Facebook page is called Catcher’s Club. You can reach her by email at parkerpond4@gmail.com