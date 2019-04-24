WAYLAND — The New York State Department of Transportation Tuesday announced that the first phase of a two-part paving project on State Route 21 from the Wayland village line to North Cohocton will begin Wednesday, May 1, weather permitting. The road will be Cold-In-Place Recycled during this phase.

The second part of the project, a hot mix asphalt overlay, is estimated to start in August. A new traveler advisory will be issued at that time.

Traffic will be maintained with a one lane, two-way alternating flagging operation and a pilot vehicle. The public should expect delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org