Penn Yan Village officials have adopted 2019-2020 budgets for the water and sewer departments that include capital investments totalling nearly $1.5 million for both systems, but also reflect slight decreases in annual costs to water and sewer customers.

The village board adopted the water, sewer and electric budgets at the April 16 meeting.

Village Clerk/Treasurer Gary Meeks says general impacts on all three budgets include:

• Pay increases of 2.5 percent for members of collective bargaining units, and similar increases for non-union employees unless other arrangements have been approved by the board.

• A 9.4 percent increase in healthcare benefit costs and 5.0 percent hike in dental care increase.

Among the items impacting the Water and Water Treatment Plant budget are:

• Capital investment for water main replacements on Franklin Street, Maiden Lane, and Stark Avenue, with Franklin Street replacement costs of $408,700 being funded out of current savings. The $60,000 investment in the water treatment plant improvements will be paid by wholesale water customer reserves.

• The overall impact to customers for water costs is a decrease of about $2 per year for a single unit residence.

Items affecting the Sewer budget include:

• Capital investment of $140,500 for engineering and contracted costs for sewer line improvements on Chestnut Street and Collins Avenue.

• Capital investment for the wastewater treatment plant of $705,500 for a new grit removal system ($533,000), other equipment, and engineering costs for studying effluent treatment and for installing a disinfection system.

• The overall wastewater treatment plant budget reflects an increase of $643,000, driven primarily by capital investments that must be made to comply with the DEC consent order

• The Towns of Milo and Jerusalem will see increases of $64,000 and $161,000 respectively.

• The overall rate change for sewer customers is a decrease of less than $1 for a single unit residence.

Other business at the April 16 village board meeting included:

• Authorization of the new officers for the Penn Yan Fire Department: Chief Frank Ellis; First Assistant, Mike Pedersen; Second Assistant Derek Christensen; Third Assistant Rick Simpson Jr.; Captain Paul Debrine; Lieutenants Adam Benedict, Cody Burnett, Ryan Jensen, Robert Galusha; Board of Directors President Rick Simpson Sr.; Vice President Mike Carmel; Treasurer Steve Morse; Secretary Norm Koek.

• The board authorized a resolution creating stop intersections on Keuka Street at Davis Street and Water Street.

• The board approved the use of Indian Pines Park for the Peasantman Triathlon Aug. 15 - 19. The triathlon is Aug. 18.