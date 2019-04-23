Town supervisor presents concerns to village board

WELLSVILLE — Ongoing negotiations between the village and town of Wellsville over their shared Fire Protection contract reached a head Monday night as Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth presented three big concerns to the village board.

Alsworth said he made the appearance to warn all of the involved parties that “the contract between the two of us is probably in everybody’s best interest, but the town is not willing to continue down the path of past practice and past precedents with the existing contracts that have governed for the last 100 years.”

Alsworth said he attended the latest Fire Board meeting in the hopes of clearing up some lingering issues, but left with more concerns and questions that will impact the fire contract negotiations with the village.

The town’s biggest concern, the supervisor said, is the ownership status of a 2007 tanker and a brush buggy.

“It’s always been presumed the brush buggy and the tanker truck are town assets. In fact the last ones were turned over to the town highway department and sold as town assets,” Alsworth said, reporting that the Fire Board subscribes to a different school of thought that holds the assets belong to the department.

The town has been told of plans to replace the tanker in two years. The town would like an explanation of the need for a new purchase.

“If you’re a budget officer trying to budget for fire protection and everything else in your township, and all of a sudden the parameters change for purchasing new equipment you’re responsible for, that’s a concern of the town’s,” Alsworth said.

Alsworth said the town is required to maintain possession of a certain level of equipment to comply with state regulations. The town would also need the equipment in a worst case scenario in which negotiations with the village break down and the town is forced to pursue other avenues for fire protection.

“We’re going to contract elsewhere if we have to. We have to make sure those pieces of equipment remain town property, so that if an agreement is not met with the village for fire protection, the town has the option to go get that fire protection elsewhere,” Alsworth said. “That’s not what I want to do. That’s why I’m here, so we can get through all these obstacles so we don’t have to go to that point.”

Alsworth presented two other major concerns from the town’s point of view. The town would like greater clarity on policies governing the appropriation of funds.

“You can’t co-mingle town-outside funds with town-wide expenditures, according to the Comptroller,” Alsworth said, noting that town taxpayers have always paid for certain expenditures like large diameter hose. Village residents, with access to fire hydrants, have not shouldered those costs. “I’m here because there’s a misinterpretation — either with the town, or with the village and the fire council — on how those appropriations can be spent.”

Finally, the town seeks clarity on the distinction between services provided by the Fire Department and those handled by the Ambulance and Rescue Squad.

“The contract is to provide ambulatory service and rescue service for every citizen and every resident and every property in the town of Wellsville, which is wholly inclusive,” Alsworth said. “Concerns have been brought to me that the Wellsville Fire Council is looking to provide rescue services and that they somehow superseded Department of Health rules, laws and regulations by some other rules, laws and regulations that other people have deemed appropriate. This is another bone of contention between the town of Wellsville and the apparent interpretation of representatives of the Village of Wellsville. It is our understanding this is a town-wide contract between the town of Wellsville and the ambulance and rescue squads to provide those services, not a fire protection service. It falls outside their realm of service.”

Village Mayor Randy Shayler asked if Alsworth is aware of any particular issues. The supervisor affirmed issues have been brought forth by residents, but he believed it was inappropriate to go into details at this time with the recent change in leadership at the fire department. Alsworth said he has not yet had the opportunity to discuss the matter with new Fire Chief Barney Dillie.

“I think this board needs to take a look at what’s in the best interest of the village, as well as the fire department,” Shayler countered. “We have a ton of respect and confidence in these people, and in the ambulance corps and their ability to work together and respond. When I hear things like there have been problems at the scene between the ambulance corps and the fire department, but we don’t want to discuss it because it’s some number of hands deep, I guess that concerns me that we would even broach that subject without knowing exactly what it is and dealing with the individuals. I very strongly believe the fire department has the interest in solving an emergency, and so does the ambulance corps.”

Alsworth said the issue wasn’t with the quality of Wellsville’s first responders, which he rated among the best in the county, but with clearing up misunderstandings between the town, village and the agencies contracted to provide services. The interaction briefly turned contentious as Shayler and Alsworth debated the origins of the perceived problems.

“It is an issue presented to the town supervisor for the town of Wellsville by multiple citizens within my township,” Alsworth said. “I felt it was my duty to present that to you, as the village board, who is the controlling entity at this point in time over the fire council. That’s it. They’ve been presented. I would ask as part of our negotiation process for a fire contract that the issues be talked about, addressed and we could maybe come back to the town with some of the answers or rebuttals for some of the concerns.”

Shayler said the village will go through its records, consult with its attorney and be ready to discuss the town’s concerns from a “prepared position” at the next meeting.

Kear hired

In other business after executive session, the village board voted to hire Steve Kear as a part-time police officer. Kear is in the process of attending the police academy and will join Wellsville’s roster of part-time officers as he continues at the academy.

“We can always use more officers,” Shayler said.