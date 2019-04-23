BATH — The Steuben County Sheriff's Office will be hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, to be held on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Steuben County Public Safety building located at 7007 Rumsey Street Extension, Bath.

All residents of the community are welcome to drop off any unwanted and unnecessary prescription medication.

The disposal of medication aims to ensure pubic safety.

Medications from any pharmacy, facility, organization or company prescribed by law to dispose of the same will not be accepted at this event.