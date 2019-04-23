BATH — The Bath Volunteer Fire Department along with the Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Kanona and Savona Volunteer Fire Departments will be participating in this year’s Recruit NY member recruitment program on Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Bath Fire Station located at 50 East Morris St., in the Village of Bath.

The Bath Fire Department will also be holding their last breakfast buffet for the season on Sunday the 28th from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Bath fire station. Breakfast will resume in September.

On both days there will be fire truck rides, station tours, fire extinguisher training, they can try on turnout gear and look over one of the ambulances. At 1 p.m. each day, there will be an Auto Extrication Demonstration, and at 3 p.m. a Burn Building Demonstration. On Saturday the Savona Fire Department will be at the Bath Station and Kanona on Sunday. Also on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., WVIN radio will be on location broadcasting all the events that will be taking place throughout the day.

On Thursday April 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., WETM TV 18 will be holding a Recruit NY telephone recruiting campaign where members from area departments will be taking phone calls for people to call in and ask questions about becoming a volunteer and how to sign up for your local department. John Conrad from the Bath Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand to take calls.

The events promise to be a fun learning experience for all ages. Think about becoming a volunteer in your community today.