ALBANY — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty is proud to announce Deputy Sheriff Michael Anne received the VINE Coordinator of the Year Award.

Deputy Michael Anne was recognized at the annual New York State Sheriff’s Institute Vine Conference in Albany on April 10. At the conference he was awarded VINE Coordinator of the Year for New York State.

VINE is an acronym for Victim Information and Notification Everyday. VINE is a national program that lets victims of crime and other concerned citizen access timely and reliable information regarding the custody and release of offenders. VINE can be accessed at www.vinelink.com or by using the mobile app VINELink. Victims can elect to be notified about changes in status of the offender.

Deputy Anne is charged with the behind the scenes work to keep the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office actively participating in VINE in order to keep crime victims safe and notified. Deputy Anne makes himself available 24/7 to make sure the program and interface is operating and the proper information is being relayed to crime victims.

Deputy Anne is a 19-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He is assigned to the Correctional Services Bureau, specifically in the Jail Division. Deputy Anne is an accomplished Deputy Sheriff and serves in many capacities. He is the Regional Field Intelligence Officer and Livingston County Jail Intelligence Deputy and as such coordinates intelligence gathered in the jail, the County and Western New York Region and shares the information internationally.

Deputy Anne is also a member if the Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search and Rescue Team (USRT) and is an avid diver.

Additionally, Deputy Anne is a General Topics Instructor and teaches peace and police officers at regional academies and local agencies.

“This is just one of the many behind the scenes tasks that a Sheriff’s Deputy handles on a daily basis,” stated Sheriff Dougherty. “Members of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office continue to be recognized statewide and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication they put forth every day. I am very proud of Deputy Anne and his great service in his general duties and his additional duties in protecting crime victims in Livingston County.”