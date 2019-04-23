ALMOND — In recognition of Earth Day, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) participated in a statewide "Trash Blitz" on Monday in most regions of the state.

NYSDOT volunteered their time to collect and dispose of litter along roads, highways and other locations across the state to show their commitment to making their home communities a better place to live and work.

Hornell Regional Office volunteers cleaned up along I-86 between the Almond Exit and the Almond Dam.

In addition to removing litter, the Trash Blitz is intended to bring awareness to motorists that littering tarnishes the landscape of the state and threatens both the safety of the roadway and the natural habitat surrounding it. On Earth Day in 2018, more than 2,000 DOT employees participated in a “Trash Blitz” and collected 9,203 bags of garbage.