BATAVIA — Having set music aside for now this local singer, songwriter, actor, model, mentor, and friend is putting all of his hopes and dreams into his acting career.

Asheesh “Ash” Williams, 35, grew up on the wrong side of the tracks in the heart of Batavia, but he quickly turned his life around. Williams learned through his own hardships to find faith in the darkness. He pays it forward in Salinas, Cali with his youth ministries, acting, music, and being a beacon of light for others. He moved there in 2011 with his wife, Jazmin.

Williams went from debuting his inspirational album “Immortal” that was set to raw emotion to throwing all of his passion into the acting world.

Williams talked with Genesee Country Express about where that journey has taken him so far, and where he plans to go with it in the future.

Williams has appeared in HBO’s hit show “Big Little Lies”, Netflix’s hit series “13 Reasons Why” and just wrapped up a pilot for an NBC comedy.

“I want people to know they can start amazing life changing things in their 30s,” he said. “You need to get yourself on the right path, and believe that you can make it.”

Williams has recently gotten himself into a modeling agency as well at California Models and Talent.

“It is amazing to know that I am from Batavia NY, and here I am on a Hollywood set in California. I am getting to know people I have admired” he said. “You get respect from people you have admired too, which is incredible when you are shoulder to shoulder with them.”

Williams always wanted to get into the entertainment world from a very young age. His father, Amos, was a singer, poet, and songwriter as well. He grew up listening to his father playing and singing music.

Williams was also very good at accents and impressions, which gave him inspiration to become an actor.

“Ever since I was young I wanted to be an actor and musician. I was always really good at accents and impressions,” he said. “I can’t really pin it to one moment in my life, but more like a series of moments where I wanted to be an actor.”

Williams added that his music was always really emotional, and brought out his desire to make people feel something.

“I always connected my music to acting, since acting is to feel. I always wanted people to feel something when they heard my music,” he said. “I want to send out a message to all those in my hometown that they can make something of themselves too. They don’t have to stay in a box their whole lives.”

Williams started taking acting classes in Hartnell College in 2017, and it didn’t take long for him to dig into the concept that his dreams could come true.

It was through his mentor and acting coach, Dr. Marnie Glazier, that he got his first shot on the hit show “Big Little Lies”

“I have put my music on hold for now, because I want to put my whole heart into acting. It is a lot of work, but I feel this is what I want to pursue now,” he said. “I did a hit single called “Burn it Down” recently. I still stick to my youth ministries with Monterey County Boys and Girls Club and Young Life Christain Youth Ministry.”

Asheesh Williams has an official page on the IMDB site for Hollywood talents at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm10605905/ Instagram @Ayoasheesh or Facebook Asheesh GodsMC.

Williams’ acting influences are Denzel Washington, Antonio Banderas, and Lin Manuel Miranda. His musical influences are Eminem, Lecrae, and Kendrick Lamar. His favorite actresses are Salma Hayek, Sandra Bullock, and Reese Witherspoon.



