CONESUS — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty Thursday reported the arrest of three people from the Southern Tier on drug related charges after a traffic stop in Interstate 390.

On April 15, Deputy Shawn Whitford was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation Safe Interstate initiative when he stopped a vehicle on 390 for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The Deputy Sheriff identified the driver of the vehicle as 19-year-old Kyle D. Giardini of Olean. Two passengers in the vehicle were identified as 34-year-old Jamie L. See of Olean and 30-year-old Latoya A. Zeh of Wellsville. A records check revealed that Giardini was operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. The Deputy Sheriff also suspected that the vehicle occupants were involved in drug activity and initiated a drug investigation.

During the roadside investigation it was allegedly found that the three vehicle occupants were in possession of 13 bags of heroin, three bags of crack cocaine, and several hypodermic needles.

Giardini was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the third degree.

See was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument.

Zeh was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument. However, it is also alleged that Zeh attempted to conceal a crack cocaine smoking device on her person to avoid the investigating Deputies from finding it. She was additionally charged with the felony of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Giardini, See and Zeh were turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charge on Zeh. It was recommended that she be held on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

Giardini, See, and Zeh were later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Conesus Justice Ellen Coyne. The Judge did remand Zeh to the custody of the Sheriff on $750 cash bail or $1,500 bond. The Judge did release Giardini and Zeh on their own recognizance and Deputies set them free.

Deputy Connor Sanford assisted with the investigation and arrests.