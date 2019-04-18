WAYLAND — The first ever Easter Egg Hunt was held at the local petting zoo.

Dinky Doo Petting Zoo and Pony Rides Too had many children and family members out in the pouring rain hunting for plastic Easter eggs filled with sweet candy on April 14.

Spirit Leather Shop Owner Cherie Carter said the first event was a huge success, and was very thankful to everyone who came.

“I think this went very well considering it was our first time,” she said. “We hope to make it bigger and better next year.”

The event included gifts for the children who participated in the hunt, petting zoo, face painting, and photos with the Easter Bunny. The whole thing took about a month to plan out.

The Livingston County Heartland Riders 4-H Club were volunteers at the event. It is a community service program, which allows children at a young age to be giving back to the welfare of animals. The Livingston County Arc comes every Tuesday and Thursday to help clean up the petting zoo.

Carter said she needs all the help she can get from the community to keep the petting zoo and leather shop afloat. It costs thousands of dollars to feed and house the animals alone.

“I can’t afford to do any of this without my volunteers,” she said. “I can’t thank them enough for what they do for me. There is not enough money coming in to keep this place going. I am trying to think of more family fun activities that we can do here. I really need help to keep this place open.”

One of them is a camp over that will be divided into three nights. There will be a cowboy night, indian night, and hillbilly night. This will allow children to have a camp over at the petting zoo with some good old fashioned storytelling and campfires.

“The biggest thing I would like to do is reach out and help people. I would like to make this place a community hub. Children who are at risk of a mental handicap can come and be with the animals,” she said. “It is amazing to see them interact with the animals, and see how calm the animals make them. It is a really fun thing to do for the kids.”

Private parties are still being held on Sundays only with a limit of 40 people. There are painting parties and cookies. In the future there will be readings with bunnies, dogs, and guinea pigs; leather craft classes; and therapy horse rides.

The Dinky Doo Petting Zoo and Pony Rides Too will be open Tuesday to Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5p.m. rain or shine. It costs $6 per person for the petting zoo. It is located at 1864 Route 63 in Wayland. If you would like to come earlier call 585-978-5611. Check out the Dinky Doo Petting Zoo and Pony Rides Too Facebook page for any updates on hours and dates for classes and activities.