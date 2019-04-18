The installation of the 12-inch main of the Town of Benton’s Water District No. 1 extension along Rte. 14 is complete, reports Chief Water Operator Jayson Hoover. The work was begun in February and completed by the end of March, despite some very cold conditions. Hoover reports the line has been pressure tested and needs only to have the water quality approved by the Dept. of Health before individual household and business connections can begin.

Eleven residents near the water source at Kashong are now seeking to become Benton customers, including four to five in the Town of Geneva across the county line. Hoover says the creek separating those residents from their own town supply makes Benton a better choice as the supplier.

The Town of Torrey, which is going to build its Water District No. 1 by connecting to Benton’s main at the town line, is acquiring the easements necessary for its construction. Progress has been complicated by existing services such as fiber optic lines that are not clearly marked.