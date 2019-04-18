ANGELICA — Overwhelming amounts of ice and raging rivers caused the 92-year-old Spencer Dam located in Spencer, Nebraska to breach on March 14. Between freezing cold temperatures, snow, ice and flooding, over one million head of cattle were left dead, over a million acres of crop land was left under water and over 800,000 acres of pasture land was left under water.

Soon after this happened, a small group of Allegany County 4-H kids and families gathered together and knew they had to do something for fellow 4-H kids and families that were faced with such devastation. Currently, the kids are partnering with other 4-H offices in New York and even in the state of Iowa to conduct a fundraiser and supply drive.

The “Project Clover Aid” fundraiser has been developed to collect monetary donations (to cover fencing posts and wire costs) and supplies (shovels, buckets, and basic vet care items such as wound care supplies, etc.). A trip is being planned to deliver supplies and provide physical labor on some of the farms that have been hardest hit.

In addition, James and Crystal Mason, owners of JRM Equipment located in Fillmore contacted Allegany County 4-H Educator, Lisa Reynolds and informed her that he and his parents, Richard and Darlene Mason, owners of R.G. Mason Auctions would like to donate a flatbed utility trailer to “Project Clover Aid” that they will auction off at their Spring Extravaganza Auction, this Saturday, April 20 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Angelica. The trailer is going to be one of the first items up for auction and it should sell around 9 a.m.

For more information regarding 4-H and or “Project Clover Aid”, please follow us on our Facebook Page, Allegany County 4-H Program or contact, Lisa Reynolds at (585) 268-7644 ext 22 or email lmr264@cornell.edu.



