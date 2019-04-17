GENESEO — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty has announced the first-ever Sheriffs Showdown will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday July 20 at the Hemlock Fair.

Elected Sheriffs from across New York State will arrive in Hemlock the morning of July 20 and the first-ever Sheriffs Showdown will commence at high noon. The Showdown will consist of Sheriffs riding on horseback through a timed obstacle course typically used to test Mounted Patrol teams.

All proceeds from the event will go to the New York State Sheriffs’ Summer Camp on Keuka Lake. The Sheriffs’ Camp is for economically challenged children to enjoy a summer camp experience at no cost to their families. The Sheriffs’ Camp is also for kids to see another side of law enforcement with a strong emphasis on mutual respect, trust and self-esteem.

The following Sheriffs have already committed to participation in the Sheriffs Showdown as a participant on horseback:

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard, Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, Steuben County Sheriff James Allard, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph, Rochester Police Department Chief Deputy Scott Peters.

The following Sheriffs have already committed to participation in the Sheriffs Showdown as a supporter on the ground: Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour.

If you wish to have more information on the NYS Sheriffs’ Summer Camp visit https://www.sheriffsinstitute.org/summer-camp/overview