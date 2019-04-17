HORNELL — City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley will be hosting a Town Hall meeting on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Hornell VFW, located at 245 Canisteo Street, Hornell.

Special guests include Sen. Tom O’Mara, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano.

Topics to be discussed include: The State budget and the impact on municipalities, legalization of recreational marijuana, new abortion law, AIM funding, CHIPS funding, plastic bag ban, internet sales tax, and other state related topics.

Area residents and officials are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.