FRIENDSHIP — Friendship Central School is pleased to announce the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2019.

Austin Michael Musselwhite has earned the school's highest honor of Valedictorian by achieving a cumulative average of 94.773 percent. He is the son of April Barrett and Phillip Musselwhite, and will be receiving an advanced regents diploma with honors.

Austin has been on the honor roll for his freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years. He was Class Vice-President his junior year and the Student Council Judicial Chair his senior year. Austin has been a three-sport athlete playing soccer, basketball, and baseball throughout his high school career. He has also been an active worker at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior and he currently works at McDonald’s in addition to all his scholastic endeavors.

Austin has been accepted and plans to attend Alfred University and will pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering this fall.

Sydney (Wyatt) Mercedes Walker is the honored Salutatorian achieving a cumulative average of 91.192 percent. She is the daughter of Nicole and James Bolzan and Joshua Walker, and will be receiving an advanced regents diploma.

Sydney has been a member of the FCS Yearbook staff throughout her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior years. She was inducted to the National Honor Society in March 2019 and has been a member of the LGBTQ/Alliance Club her sophomore, junior, and senior years. Sydney was a member of the Trap team her freshman year and worked at the Friendship Food Booth at the Allegany County Fair her senior year.

Sydney has been accepted and plans to attend George Mason University located in Fairfax, Va. in the fall where she will be studying Game Design.