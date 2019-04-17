Last week, the Penn Yan Central School District announced the appointment of Jonathan MacKerchar as Athletic Director/Assistant Principal, effective immediately.

The District concluded an interview process April 8 that included a strong pool of applicants.

“We are fortunate that so many people want to work at our schools and live in our community,” said Howard Dennis, Penn Yan Central School Superintendent.

MacKerchar has served as a Health/Physical Education Teacher in the district since 2006. During that time, he has held the position of both Department and Wellness Committee Chair and has also coached the Varsity Girls’ Lacrosse and Varsity Boys’ Soccer Teams. Since September of 2018, he has been serving as the Interim Athletic Director/Assistant Principal.

As a graduate of Penn Yan Academy, “MacKerchar has lived and experienced first hand the pride and support we enjoy from our community and the families we serve. He knows that it means to be ‘Mustang Proud’ and will continue to grow and strengthen the foundation of our athletic programs,” said Dennis.

Outside of his local ties, MacKerchar has also served on the Executive Board of the Central Western Zone of the NYS AHPERD, serving in the role of president from 2011–2013.

He was also a Coaches Section Representative for NYS AHPERD from 2002–2018 and named the Central Western Zone Amazing Person in 2015 and the Central Western Zone Teacher of the Year in 2016.