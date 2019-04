The Dormann Library’s book club, “The Book Stops Here,” will meet at 6 p.m. April 22 at the library, 101 W. Morris St., Bath.

The group will be discussing poetry in honor of National Poetry Month.Participants should bring two to three poems to by their favorite poet(s) that they want to share with the group.

A poetry reading by Genie Mendocino Strache will be held at 6 p.m. April 24. After the reading, there will be an open mic time for others to share their work and voices.