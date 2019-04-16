LIVONIA — A Dansville man was arrested Friday on felony charges after a traffic stop by a Deputy Sheriff.

On April 12, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Deputy Connor Sanford was assigned to the STOP DWI Unit when he stopped a vehicle on East Lake Road in the Town of Livonia for a violation of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as James L. Casey, 49, of Dansville. The deputy suspected that Casey was under the influence of alcohol and conducted a driving while intoxicated investigation. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation, Casey was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

A records check revealed that Casey was operating with a revoked driver’s license and it was revoked for a previous DWI related conviction in 2013. Casey was charged with felony Driving While Intoxicated and felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree. The DWI and AUO charges are felonies due to the DWI related conviction being within the previous ten years.

Casey was offered a breathalyzer test at Central Booking, but he refused to submit to one.

Casey was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention.

Casey was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Geneseo Justice Kathleen Houston. The Judge did remand Casey to the custody of the Sheriff without the chance of bail due to previous felony convictions.

Assisting with the arrest was Deputy Menzo Peck and Deputy Martin Herkimer.