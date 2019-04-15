CATON - The Caton Volunteer Fire Station will be the site of a referendum vote from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday on whether to approve the construction of a new $2.8 million fire station.

The new fire station, if approved, would replace the current station which was built in 1951 and has since become severely cramped and begun to show its age, according to officials.

“When we back a fire truck in the garage, we have less than six inches between the top of the truck and the top of the ceiling,” said Walt Maxwell, chairman of the board of the Caton Fire District. “We pretty much need a bigger building to house the trucks we have.”

“After this long, it’s just time to upgrade,” he said. “We hope that the town supports us so this can happen.”

The new station would be about 62 feet wide - compared to the current station’s width of 40 feet - and would contain four bays. Maxwell also said the new facility would contain a bigger control center, designated areas for washing and cleaning equipment, and a state-of-the-art training area.

There would be plenty of space for town firefighters to work in the new facility.

“It’ll be a single-story building, but it’ll give us at least 16-foot ceilings so we’ll have plenty of room over the top of the trucks, and if the guys want to get up in the back on the hose bed and work, they’ll have all kinds of headroom,” Maxwell said.

A bid has already been accepted from general contractor Elmira Structures to conduct the major work in the event the vote passes, Maxwell said.

The new station would be built at the site of the current station, which would be torn down. Maxwell said the Town of Caton has approved the fire department’s use of department of public works facilities to house the fire trucks and gear while the new station is under construction.

Maxwell said department officials considered other sites to build a potential new station, but decided they would rather stay put.

“We’ve been a center of the community since day one, and we really, really don’t want to move,” he said. “We’ve looked at other sites, but we just think that we can do the community better by staying where we are.”

Maxwell said the $2.8 million cost would be covered through a combination of taxpayer funds, state grants, and money set aside by the fire district.

Tuesday’s vote is open to residents of the Town of Caton. The Caton Volunteer Fire Station is located at 1118 Caton Road.