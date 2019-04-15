HORSEHEADS- Three student teams from the Corning Robotics Club are set to go to the FIRST Championship robotics competition in Detroit April 24-27 to demonstrate their skills in STEM and compete against other teams of students from around the world.

The three teams are known as The Children of Apollo, which is comprised of area students in grades 4-8, and Gorillabots and Team TARDIS, which are comprised of area high school students. The Children of Apollo, who won the regional championship in mid-December, are the first LEGO team from Corning Robotics to advance to the FIRST Championship, with Team TARDIS advancing for their first time as well.

In the weeks leading up to FIRST, the teams have been busy at work at the former Pier 1 building in Horseheads designing LEGO and metal robots to complete a variety of missions and logistical tasks that will be required in competition.

Designing various robots from scratch and building them to work efficiently is a difficult process, but one that doesn’t intimidate students like Horseheads High School junior Jacob Plou of Team TARDIS.

“The hardest part is there’s no instruction manual,” Plou said. “You start off from the beginning of the season, you have to brainstorm everything, you buy parts from multiple different websites, and you have to trial-and-error your way through it. You don’t know how to build it, you basically put it together and see what works and what doesn’t.”

It’s complicated work that requires a lot of creativity, but the students are enjoying what they’re doing while at the same time, cultivating their STEM skills and honing their abilities to work as a team in pursuit of a common goal.

“I like working with the team and getting something done, but then when it comes to competition that’s really fun,” said Dorothy Piech, a seventh-grade student at the Alternative School for Math and Science (ASMS) and one of ten members of Children of Apollo. “Every time you run (a robot) you’re really nervous about what it’s going to do. But when it works, you get really happy and you get to celebrate as a team. That’s the best part for me.”

“I’m a builder and a hands-on kind of person, so I thought, ‘Oh, robotics? I like to build. I like the feeling of competition. Why not?',” said seventh-grade ASMS student and Children of Apollo member Michael McNaughton.

Coaches from all three teams are proud of the work the students have done this season.

“It’s been incredible to see the kids sustain their interest and excitement so long,” said Children of Apollo coach Michael Simons. “I think everybody’s ready to be done, but also super excited to represent the entire Finger Lakes region at (FIRST Championship).”

“It’s been a growth and development year,” said Gorrillabots coach Doug Anderson. “The students ended up pulling it together and we were partners with TARDIS, who won the regional championship, so we’re off to Detroit.”

Coaches say building robots and competing on a team with Corning Robotics not only builds STEM skills, but allows students to develop many skills they will need later in life.

“You’re trying to teach kids skills so they can learn how to build, how to test, how to troubleshoot, how to overcome challenges, how to perform in a crisis,” said Team TARDIS coach Stephen Sovik.

The chief sponsor of Corning Robotics Club is Corning Inc., which provides materials and funding for the program.

For more information on the upcoming FIRST Championship in Detroit, visit https://www.firstchampionship.org/detroit.