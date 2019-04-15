CORNING - The city plans to purchase a new fire engine later this summer to replace aging apparatus at the Corning Fire Department.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said the new fire engine will replace a 1991 American LaFrance Fire Engine.

“This new engine is essential to our operation,” said Corning City Fire Chief Brad Davies. “When we have a call for service our vehicles must be reliable and ready to respond.”

Ryckman said the total cost of the replacement is estimated at $650,000, of which the city is receiving $450,000 in state grant assistance through the efforts of State Senator Tom O’Mara, R-Horseheads, and State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning.

“We appreciate the efforts of O’Mara and Palmesano for securing state grant funding,”Ryckman said. “Replacement of this vehicle would not be possible without their efforts.”

Ryckman said interested manufacturers must submit their bid proposals by noon May 9, to the City Manager’s Office to be considered.

Current fire apparatus in the city’s Fire Departments fleet include a 1992 American LaFrance Tower Ladder, a 1991 American LaFrance Fire Engine and a 2006 Pierce Fire Engine.

“As the city fire apparatus ages, maintenance costs and out-of-service time have increased,” Ryckman said.