5-year census shows farms hammered by costs

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the results of the 2017 Census of Agriculture, spanning some 6.4 million new points of information about America’s farms and ranches and those who operate them.

The census counts all entities that sold at least $1,000 in agricultural products in the 2017 census year as a farm.

Nationwide, the number of farms and land in farms have ongoing small percentage declines since the last Census in 2012. At the same time, there continue to be more of the largest and smallest operations, and fewer middle-sized farms. The average age of all farmers and ranchers continues to rise.

“We are pleased to deliver Census of Agriculture results to America, and especially to the farmers and ranchers who participated,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “We can all use the Census to tell the tremendous story of U.S. agriculture and how it is changing. As a data-driven organization, we are eager to dig in to this wealth of information to advance our goals of supporting farmers and ranchers, facilitating rural prosperity, and strengthening stewardship of private lands efficiently, effectively, and with integrity.”

“The Census shows new data that can be compared to previous censuses for insights into agricultural trends and changes down to the county level,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “While the current picture shows a consistent trend in the structure of U.S. agriculture, there are some ups and downs since the last Census as well as first-time data on topics such as military status and on-farm decision making. To make it easier to delve into the data, we are pleased to make the results available in many online formats including a new data query interface, as well as traditional data tables.”

The report provides data down to the county level. Steuben County for example, boasted 1,542 farms, encompassing 397,157 acres. However, the county lost 115 farms and 8,570 acres since the previous 2012 census.

The average farm size is 258 acres, and they are diverse. The county has 819 cattle farms — 535 beef farms and 239 dairy farms — as well as 71 hog farms, 77 sheep farms, 219 producing eggs, and 12 producing chickens for meat.

The census also noted 247 farms growing corn for grain and producing 5.08 million bushels, 40 growing wheat and producing 352,394 bushels, 120 growing oats producing 396,083 bushels; and 21 growing barley to produce 76,378 bushels.

The county was identified as a leader in harvested cropland, but not in the market value of the products it sells. In total, Steuben County farms produced $195.95 million in goods, an average of $127,075 in annual sales per farm. Livestock, poultry and related products made up a bulk of the sales, totaling $126.33 million, crops totaled $69.62 million.

Steuben County farms are home to 75,923 cows, not quite rivaling the 98,000-plus humans inhabiting the county; 3,314 sheep and lambs; and 2,037 chickens meant for meat consumption. Hogs, pigs, and laying chickens were not counted.

These numbers might strike you as large, however, high production costs, estimated at $147.81 million, or an average of $95,854 per farm, left little profit margin for farmers, with the average farm in Stueben County pulling in a net of $39,854.

In Allegany County, 789 farms spanned 161,713 acres in 2017. The county added five farms and 11,330 acres to its tally since the last census in 2012.

The average farm size was 205 acres, and the county is home to 384 cattle farms — 254 beef and 107 dairy farms — as well as 51 hog farms; 50 sheep farms; 143 laying chicken farms; and 11 farms raising chickens for meat consumption.

The census noted 63 farms growing corn for grain and producing 1.36 million bushels; 16 growing wheat for grain and producing 140,823 bushels; 50 growing oats and producing 90,495 bushels; and two growing barley, whose totals were not published.

Overall, Allegany County produced $69.32 million worth of goods in 2017, an average of $87,853 per farm. Livestock, poultry and related products made up a majority of the sales, totaling $43.6 million. Crops produced rang up 25.7 million in sales as well.

Like all farms reporting, production costs were high, topping $55.9 million county-wide and $70,869 per farm, knocking the average net income for a farm down to $21,764 that year.

Statewide, the average farm netted $42,875 post production expenses in 2017.

While New York State fields continue to produce at a high level, the cost of doing business for those who manage them continues to rise, leaving farmers wondering what the next census, slated for 2022, will look like.

The full census can be viewed online at www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus/

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher released the following statement:



“The USDA just released its 2017 Agriculture Census revealing an-depth look at agriculture in this state since the last census was released five years ago. USDA surveys farmers every five years and then takes more than a year to compile the data, which was released yesterday. The most startling statistic is we now have 33,438 farms in the state, about 2,100 fewer farms than 2012. This is the largest drop in more than two decades and is triple the national average of a three-percent loss. The losses run the gamut, including a nine-percent drop in both the smallest and largest farms in terms of value of sales. New York also saw a nearly 20-percent decline in the number of dairy farms in the state. These losses coincide with nine-percent increase in labor costs, while some other production costs, like feed, gasoline and chemicals, declined. The average net farm income of $42,875 per farm is slightly below the national average.



"On the positive side, there were elements of growth. New York saw a 35% increase in organic farms, from 864 in 2012 to 1,330 farms in 2017. According to the market value summary, the number of vegetable farms in the state is 3,544 farms, up two-percent, and fruit farms rose eight-percent to 3,083 farms. New York had a 15% jump in maple operations to 1,662 in the state.



"While there is still much more to learn as we evaluate the mountain of data, it is clear that the depressed farm economy has taken a toll on the overall number of farms in New York, as labor costs continue to mount for our family farms. At the same time, there are still opportunities across the board. Agriculture remains a leading driver of our rural economy and the data shows we must continue to invest in the farming community while also finding ways to improve the business climate for our more than 33,000 farms in the state.”



Additional numbers:



98% of farms in New York are family owned

6,866,171 acres in production, down from 7,183,576 in 2012

Average farm size is 205 acres, up from 202 acres in 2012

21,860 female producers and 35,985 male producers

Average producer age is 55.8 years old.

6,718 producers under the age of 35

Hired farm labor is 55,363 employees



