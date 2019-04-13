Crime, blight and other dangers contemplated by board

HORNELL — The various arms of the City of Hornell's public safety apparatus are dealing with more issues as the weather warms up.

During a meeting of the Board of Public Safety on Thursday, department heads briefed commissioners on how they're ramping up their efforts to tackle increased crime, blight and other dangers as summer approaches.

The codes department is looking to head off neighborhood problems, by driving around and inspecting problem properties to "set a precedent early," according to Bud Burdett, Director of Facilities Management and Neighborhood Revitalization. "We don't want to have to deal with these properties all summer long."

That means issuing tickets to violators to get issues addressed sooner, rather than later.

"Grass and dog feces has been a big issue with the snow melting," he said.

Following Spring Break, Burdett said that they would further ratchet up enforcement efforts, with patrols walking each neighborhood on a weekly basis.

In particular, codes hopes to keep infestations of cockroaches and bedbugs from taking hold of entire blocks of the city.

Police, who often work hand-in-hand with the codes office in the most extreme cases, will again be short one officer. On Thursday, the board "reluctantly" accepted the resignation of Officer Ashley Emo.

Emo had been with the department since last May, and quickly became an asset, according to Chief Ted Murray.

"She was really a great employee. She will be missed, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors," he said.

Emo will continue her career following a move to Florida, where she has family.

However, her departure puts the Police Department in a jam. Emo was the department's only female officer, and according to Department of Corrections regulations, for a female suspect to be held in the city's lockup, they must be processed by a female officer. The position is essential as records indicate a recent spike in female arrests in the city.

To remedy the situation, crossing-guard Mary Piccolo was appointed to the title of Police Matron by the board.

For those who don't know, a police matron is defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as: "A woman in a municipal police department who has charge of women and children detained."

"Mary's a lifelong resident of the City of Hornell, she became one of our crossing guards at a new crossing area. She's done a great job and indicated that she would be willing to help us out with matron work when we need. I'm very pleased to have someone of her caliber to call on," the chief said.

Additionally, the Police Department is training additional officers to participate in narcotics investigations. The training is being led by Sgt. and Sr. Inv. Tom Aini. and supervised by the chief.

To facilitate faster responses, telephones at the Hornell Police and Fire Departments will now be linked, allowing personnel to easily transfer calls between the two adjacent buildings.

"A lot of times, they get our phone calls, and we get theirs. Before now, we would have to call them back, now it's all inter-connected," said Chief Frank Brzozowski.