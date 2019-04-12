The Penn Yan Rotary Club was pleased to honor seventh-grader Kaylin Mahan as the Penn Yan Middle School Student of the Month Tuesday, March 19. For every month of each school year the club honors an outstanding middle school student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships.

Kaylin was selected for this award by Penn Yan Middle School counselor, Meghan Trombley, who joined Kaylin, her mother, Kimberly Mahan; her grandmother, Brenda Austin; and the Penn Yan Middle School Dean of Students, Brian Hobart, for her award presentation. Ms. Trombley reported that in addition to being a successful and hard-working student, Kaylin is a natural leader who is always ready to step in and help wherever needed. She said that Kaylin’s confidence, kindness, and easy-going friendliness make her a welcome member in all of her classes and activities. Kaylin is a tennis player and also looks forward to participating with the school’s track team this spring.

Kaylin received a framed Student of the Month certificate and a $25 gift card from Long’s Cards and Books.

The Student of the Month program is presented and sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Five Star Bank, Bank of the Fingerlakes, and Lyons National Bank.