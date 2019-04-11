ALFRED — With each passing year, Alfred State’s spring career fairs continue to blossom. This year was no exception, as more employers than ever before came to both campuses to recruit Pioneers.

A total of 105 employers were on-hand for the 2019 Alfred campus career fair, compared to 92 employers in the spring of 2018, and 73 employers in 2017. As for the Wellsville campus’ spring career fair, 91 employers attended in 2019, compared to 80 in 2018 and 68 in 2017.

The number of employers that has come to recruit students at the spring nursing and medical-career fair has also greatly increased from nine employers in 2017 to 20 in 2019.

Elaine Morsman, director of Alfred State’s Career Development Center, noted that student attendance for the spring 2019 career fairs was also excellent, as 501 students attended the Alfred event, while the Wellsville and nursing career fairs drew 494 and 44 students, respectively.

According to Morsman, at least 35 employers at the Alfred campus spring career fair had an Alfred State alum as one of their recruiters. Often, she said, these alums connected with their employer at one of Alfred State’s career fairs.

“The quality and work ethic of our students keeps the employers coming back year after year or sometimes even semester after semester,” Morsman said. “One of our employers stated that they only attend Alfred State career fairs and don’t spend time or money searching at other campuses.”

In addition to being able to network with employers and hand out their resumes, students attending the Alfred career fair were also able to get a professional headshot taken for their LinkedIn profile, courtesy of the college’s Business Professionals of America Club. Also, any student who dropped off their resume at the registration table was entered in a drawing for $100 in merchandise from the campus store.

“The amount of work involved in our continued growth of events has also grown significantly, and we thank everyone in all of the different departments for their incredible help in making our career fairs so successful,” Morsman said.