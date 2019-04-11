COHOCTON — The time has come for the local charity that raises money every year for the Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center to take that mile walk or run.

On May 19, the Third Annual Footin’ It For Family 5K Walk and Run will be held at the Gene and Pat Drum Farm located at 11219 Dutch Hill Road in Cohocton. Time for registration is 9 a.m. with group photo at 9:45 a.m. and the walk or run starts at 10 a.m. In order to get a T-shirt you must register by May 6.

The group known as “Footin’ It For Family” got its start three years ago after wanting to commit to a local charity.

“We formed our group in 2012 to honor those in our families who have been affected by cancer. From 2012 to 2016 we participated in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Elmira,” Donna Fox said. “In 2017 we wanted to keep it local, so we hosted our own Footin’ It For Family walk and run in Cohocton. The first year we raised $5,500 for the Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center. The second year we more than doubled it to $11,000.”

The first year the group did a walk around the town with 83 others, and by the second year they had 114 others from the community at the Drum Farm. Among those who did the walk or run last year were at least seven cancer survivors.

The first year the money went towards televisions for patients in the cancer center, and the second year the money went to the general fund.

“We always have a good amount of people that come out for the walk and run every year,” Fox said. “My cousin, Randy, wants to keep doubling the attendance for the event every single year. This really is a family event. My family is all part of the committee, since it all started to help out my sister who is a cancer survivor.”

Many of the people involved in this group have some personal connection to cancer. The Drum Family had decided to do the event at their farm again this year, because it meant so much to them last year.

They are putting memorials or tributes to those who lost their lives to cancer along the path, which can be included on the pre-register form when you sign up. There is a basket and quilt raffle again this year. New this year is a cookout on the farm after the walk and run with hamburgers and hot dogs.

“I think it is awesome that we have been doing this for three years,” Fox said. “I think we just get better and better at it every year. My cousin, Randy, is a huge part of it every single year.”

Fox said she is grateful to the Drum Family for allowing them to use the farm again this year.

“There is such beautiful scenery up there. It is a challenging course since there are a lot of ups and downs, but we still had a nice turnout. We look forward to it again this year,” she said. “We are able to get up close to the windmills, which is nice too. A lot of people have never been that close to them before.”