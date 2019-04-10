CUBA — Two bullets were found on the grounds of the Cuba-Rushford Central School Wednesday morning, temporarily resulting in a "hold in place" status on the campus and a heavy response from local law enforcement.

Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister and Cuba Chief of Police Dustin Burch issued a joint statement that reported the two bullets were found in the walkway of the middle/ high school early in the school day.

A thorough investigation of the school found no active threat.

"The district took necessary precautions to ensure all students were safe," reads the statement. "The Cuba Police Department in conjunction with the New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies swept the building to ensure there were no weapons or other items within the schools. Police K-9 units were utilized and a public information officer was assigned to the entrance of the school campus to ensure no unnecessary visitors were let in as well has to keep parents and stakeholders abreast of the situation. Several officers were posted at our other campus locations to reassure parents and staff as well as students that they had adequate security."

When law enforcement found no cause for additional concern, students and staff throughout the district continued with their usual schedules.

"Upon thorough investigation it was determined that there was no active threat. All campuses have resumed normal activities and all are safe at this time. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and help," Gildemeister and Burch concluded.