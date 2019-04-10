Percentage of union workers falls in state, nation

The union membership rate in New York State — the percent of wage and salary workers who are members of unions — continues to be among the highest in the U.S. despite falling nearly three percent since 2009.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released union membership rates for the United States and for each individual state.

In New York there were 1,872,000 union members in 2018, or 22.3 percent of all employed workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s more than double the national rate, which was 10.5 percent in 2018 and 10.7 percent in 2017.

Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that New York had the second-highest union membership rate in the nation in 2018, trailing only Hawaii’s 23.1 percent rate.

In 2017, 23.8 percent of employed workers in New York State were union members. Going back to 2009, 25.2 percent of state workers were union members.

Numbers for formal union membership don’t tell the full story of the labor unions’ impact. In addition to these members, another 155,000 wage and salary workers in New York State were represented by a union on their main job or covered by an employee association or contract while not union members themselves in 2018, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

New York State’s higher percentage of union membership than the nation is a long-term trend. Since 1989, when comparable state data became available, union membership rates in New York have been above the U.S. average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In 2018, 29 states and the District of Columbia had union membership rates below that of the U.S. average, while 20 states had rates above it, and one state had the same rate.

Eight states had union membership rates below 5 percent in 2018. North Carolina and South Carolina had the lowest rate (2.7 percent each). The next lowest rates were in Utah (4.1 percent) and Texas and Virginia (4.3 percent each).

Hawaii and New York are the only two states with union membership rates over 20 percent.

The largest numbers of union members lived in California (2.4 million) and New York (1.87 million). Over half of the 14.7 million union members in the U.S. lived in just seven states (California, 2.4 million; New York, 1.87 million; Illinois, 0.8 million; Pennsylvania, 0.7 million; and Michigan, Ohio, and Washington, 0.6 million each), though these states accounted for only about one-third of wage and salary employment nationally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

National highlights from the 2018 data include:

- The union membership rate of public-sector workers (33.9 percent) continued to be more than five times higher than that of private-sector workers (6.4 percent).

- The highest unionization rates were among workers in protective service occupations (33.9 percent) and in education, training, and library occupations (33.8 percent).

- Men continued to have a higher union membership rate (11.1 percent) than women (9.9 percent).

- Black workers remained more likely to be union members than White, Asian, or Hispanic workers.

- Nonunion workers had median weekly earnings that were 82 percent of earnings for workers who were union members ($860 versus $1,051).