PAINTED POST - Longtime village mayor Roswell L. Crozier Jr., died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 98.

Crozier served on the Painted Post Village Board with distinction as a trustee from 1987-1996, and as mayor from 1996-2001 and again from 2010 to 2015.

Crozier said he very much enjoyed his 16 years as mayor when he stepped down from the position in 2015 for personal reasons. His key accomplishments during his time on the Village Board included re-equipping the department of public works, re-establishing reserve funds, eliminating debt and avoiding layoffs.

“He certainly will be missed,” said longtime village trustee William Scheidweiler. “I enjoyed working with him. He was a good man and a good friend. He had the Village of Painted Post in his heart.”

Crozier said when he retired from the mayoral post in 2015 “The village is in excellent shape.”

Crozier’s calling hours are 2-5 p.m. Thursday at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning.

Services are 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post, following the service.