BATH — A rapidly spreading fire claimed a mobile home in the Town of Bath on Friday.

At 1:19 a.m. Friday morning, the Bath Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire on Faucet Road that was reported by someone that could see flames on top of the hill from a distance thought to be by the Kniffen Road intersection.

Assistant Chief Joe Washburn was the first officer on scene and reported a fully involved mobile home fire and requested a mutual aid tankers from Hammondsport and Kanona. The Bath VA Fire department was also summoned to fill tankers from a hydrant near the Steuben County Jail.

A second call was placed for Hammondsport to respond with their rescue truck with additional manpower as well as Bath tones again for more manpower. The fire was reported to be out at 2:41 a.m., with the home determined to be a total loss. The Steuben County Fire Investigation Team was called to the scene, but has not made any determination at this point. The home was found to be vacant at the time of the incident.