BELMONT — Criminal justice reform included in the state budget released Sunday could have a positive impact locally, Allegany County Public Defender Barbara Kelley told the Public Safety Committee this week.

As the reforms worked their way through Albany over the last few months, Kelley and District Attorney Keith Slep have presented opposing viewpoints on the merits of the changes to state policy.

This week, Kelley refuted a statement made by Slep at last month’s meeting which claimed the reforms coming out of Albany were in favor of defendants, with no consideration for crime victims.

“I think looking at things that way is a false construct,” Kelley said. “It’s not like we have a pool of bad guy defendants over here and good guy victims. It’s more like Venn Diagram with a big area of overlap. That being said, I think there are two big reasons for the county to look at this as a positive thing. The budget put in all the money that was requested to help the county’s meet the requirements. The state has been telling us for years what we have to do, and they’re finally putting some money behind it. We’ve been in consultation with the state about what that will look like for Allegany County, and we’ll hopefully have something to present to you very soon.”

Kelley also noted that bail reform could help the county meet the requirements of having counsel at every arraignment.

“We’ve struggled to do that. The bail reform portion might make that easier by virtue of the fact we’re going to have to be called out fewer times,” Kelley said. “Not everybody who gets charged with minor offenses is going to need to be arraigned right away. Many people are going to get appearance tickets instead.”

Kelley stated that over the 11 months of being required to have 24-hour coverage, the county was able to cover over 99 percent of arraignments where counsel was requested, with 531 total arraignments over that span. Seventy-three percent were for misdemeanors.

“I’m hoping this will make our compliance easier and less expensive for the county,” Kelley said. “Overall, I see reasons for optimism.”

Slep was not able to attend this week’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Probation Director Robert Starks reported the county had its first adolescent offender case in the last month as a 16-year-old was charged with a felony. The youth is currently on home monitoring.

“It happened while I was on vacation, but I think everything went smoothly. My staff took care of it well,” Starks said.