BATH - Bath Volunteer firefighters were dispatched at about 1:19 a.m. Friday morning to a fire on Faucet Road that completely destroyed a mobile home.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

John Conrad Sr., a department spokesman, said the structure fire on Faucet Road was reported by someone who could see flames on top of the hill thought to be by the Kniffen Road intersection.

Assistant Chief Joe Washburn was the first officer on scene and reported a fully involved mobile home fire and requested a mutual aid tankers from Hammondsport and Kanona, officials said.

The Bath VA Fire department was also summoned to fill tankers from a hydrant near the Steuben County Jail.

The Hammondsport Fire Department also responded with a rescue truck with additional manpower as well as Bath calls for more manpower, Conrad said. The fire was reported to be out at 2:41 a.m. with the mobile home a total loss.

Conrad said the Steuben County Fire Investigation Team was called to the scene but has not made any determination of cause at this point. The home was found to be vacant at the time of the blaze.