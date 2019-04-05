Capital project set to begin with elementary roof work

WELLSVILLE — School will soon be out, not for summer, but for spring break.

Wellsville will be putting the down time to good use as the district kicks off its capital project renovations with roofing work at the Elementary School. The work will include the addition of a rooftop heating unit, and access to the elementary school will be curtailed over break.

“The entire elementary campus is essentially going to be off-limits for spring break,” Superintendent David Foster said at this week’s school board meeting. “They’re going to be removing stone from the top of the building to prepare to add the new roof membrane down.”

Foster also reported several changes in regards to the state budget that will impact the district. The 2 percent tax cap is now permanent, for example, and the budget allows districts to establish a new reserve called the teacher retirement system reserve. Changes were also made to the BOCES superintendent salary cap, and districts can engage “transportation piggybacking” to ease travel.

“SUNY institutions can now allow high school students to take college for duel enrollment classes tuition free. That’s a pretty significant change and one we are actively pursuing,” Foster added.

Wellsville announced a 1 percent decrease in the tax levy to $8,222,073.

Foster praised Alyssa Kear for receiving the DAR Award, as well as last weekend’s Maker Expo.

“The Maker Movement is getting quite a lot of momentum nationwide,” he said. “It involves people and craftsman who create. It lends itself perfect to our educational programs here with our STEAM initiatives and what we’re trying to do with applied learning and getting kids engaged in what they’re doing. It’s a great thing.”

Foster also noted a production of Mary Poppins will be presented next weekend. A preview will appear in The Spectator in the coming days.