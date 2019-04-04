Subject surrenders after 1 hour negotiation

HORNELL — Employees at a local doctor's office were left "shaken" by the actions of an apparently suicidal woman on Thursday.

On Thursday morning at approximately 9 a.m., local law enforcement responded to Dr. Nassar Chaudhry's office at 327 Seneca Road, North Hornell, for a woman said to be holding a knife to her own throat.

After extensive negotiation with law enforcement officers, the incident concluded with no injuries to the woman or office staff.

"We had a lady, whom we have no idea who she is, come into our office demanding that we make a phone call for her and she had a knife at her throat. Thankfully HPD, Steuben County Sheriffs, NYS troopers, and Hornell Fire, etc., were very quick to respond and she was able to be apprehended without hurting herself or anyone in this office, patients included. I cannot tell you anymore than this. We are back inside the office and the office is running as normal, we are shaken up but doing okay," a witness, Christina Roy, said in a social media post following the incident.

Staff and some patients were able to escape out a side door, while one patient and a nurse were able to lock themselves in room on the other side of the building, according to Roy.

Passersby noted a heavy police presence, with more than a dozen police units from area law enforcement, as well as Hornell Ambulances present at the scene, surrounding the building.

Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were first on scene, and were able to isolate the woman away from employees and patients.

"She lived across the street from the location where she was taken into custody, and it would appear there was some condition where she was confused, disoriented, some sort of mental health issue going on where she threatened herself and displayed a knife," said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

Much of the incident happened outdoors, but the subject did retreat into the doctor's office, where she remained in a room by herself until the situation was resolved.

The Sheriff's Office deployed its certified crisis negotiator, who was able to convince the woman to give herself up within one hour's time.

Investigators were on standby with non-lethal bean bag rounds to take down the suspect, but force was not necessary.

Law enforcement said that the woman did not threaten anyone but herself, held no one against their will, and did not make any demands during the incident.

The subject sustained no injuries in the incident, and was detained under the New York State mental hygiene law for an emergency psychiatric evaluation. No charges are expected to be filed resulting from the incident.

The Sheriff wanted to make the public aware, that if they or someone they know are suffering from suicidal thoughts, to seek help through their office. The Sheriff's Office is working on creating a crisis intervention team.