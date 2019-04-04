WAYLAND — A local man wants to make his community a better place to live, one project at a time.

Mr. Eric Williams II has had a strong desire to better Wayland in some way for many years now, and he is planning on running for the Wayland Town Board in November's town election.

Williams needs to be on the ballot as a Republican candidate by April 4 to run for one of the two councilman positions that have opened.

“I have been wanting to join the board for a long time. I want to be able to change things, and bring back ideas and passion to the community,” he said. “You have to be the change that you want to see happen. There are a lot of people who want me to be part of the town board.”

Williams had originally wanted to run for the village board, but those elections have already happened. Now his focus is on the town board elections in November.

“I was contacted by someone in the village board who told me I was really needed in the town board,” he said. “They need fresh new ideas over there. It seems people have lost their passion for the way things used to be.”

Williams has a lot of ideas he wants to bring to the table if elected for the town board this coming fall.

“I want to get development going on I-390 by Exit 3. People are not coming into Wayland anymore,” he said. “We need to show them that this is a place to come and visit. We have beautiful farmlands, we want to bring jobs here, and I want to be the voice of the people.”

Gunlocke is the main source of employment within the community, and that is on uncertain ground with the recent loss of jobs and downsizing.

Williams has a strong love for his hometown, and many family and friends are encouraging him to bring back the glory days of Wayland.

“We want to bring back more family fun type events to the community. The kind of events I remember from my childhood. I love the fun town it once was,” he said. “Sadly, we have lost track of all that. When we were growing up we all got along, and this was the place to be.”

Williams said he is tired of seeing all the businesses going under in his hometown.

“I have lived in other places in my lifetime. I have lived in Albany and Florida. I came back to Wayland, because there is no place like home,” he said. “I wanted to come home, and I want to show everyone that there is still beauty in Wayland. We need to embrace our hometowns.”

Williams said he looks forward to being able to make real change in the place he calls home.

“There is a lot of work to be done, and I look forward to hearing from the town on what they want to see,” he said. “I look forward to change, and a better future for my community.”