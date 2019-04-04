WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) praised President Trump for his support of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative after his budget originally called for cuts to the program.

“After continued advocacy over the last several years we are pleased to see the President recognizes the benefits of this great program – not only for the environment, but for jobs in our community,” Reed said. “We will continue to fight to ensure programs important to our region remain protected.”

“We are so fortunate to have the single largest source of freshwater in the world right here at our doorstep,” Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello said. Protecting and enhancing that precious resource is vital to our future here in Chautauqua county and throughout the region. GLRI funding is a critical component in that effort and I appreciate Tom’s unwavering support for this crucial funding.”

"The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding supports programs and projects that help protect the Finger Lakes and Great Lakes from the harm posed by invasive species,” Finger Lakes- Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management Coordinator Hilary R. Mosher said. “GLRI funding has funded prevention programs such as the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges' watercraft stewards on boat launches as well as education and control programs such as our giant hogweed, Hydrilla, Starry Stonewort and water chestnut programs. The GLRI funding is vital to protect the health and prosperity of the region.”

“By continuing to invest in the successful Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), millions of New Yorkers will continue to benefit from clean drinking water, healthy fisheries, new jobs, and increased economic development,” said Brian Smith, Associate Executive Director for Citizens Campaign for the Environment (CCE). “Every dollar invested in the GLRI is providing over three dollars in economic returns—that’s a win for environment and economy. CCE commends Congressman Reed for his work to protect and restore the Great Lakes for current and future generations.”

Reed fought to guarantee a 900 percent increase from the President’s proposed budget for the Great Lakes Restoration initiative last year.