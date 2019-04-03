WAYLAND — Wayland-Cohocton coach Dave Stewart has had the head job there for 26 years now, and I can't remember a single time when this team didn't win a title or go fairly deep into the postseason.

What's to change this year? Well ... NOTHING!

Why?

Because once again the Golden Eagles are loaded with experienced talent. Wayland-Cohocton had a 19-3 campaign one year ago which is nothing new. This year the maroon & gold has a solid line-up of senior players, but also some experienced youth which has been tested and true through the past few seasons. The Golden Eagles just keep reloading and Dave Stewart takes the approach that has brought notoriety to this program ... hard work and lots of it!

What does the 2019 Eagles squad look like? Tell me if a few of these names sound familiar.

Key returning players will include seniors: Delaney Brehm (OF) .550 avg.; Madison Gregorius (1B-P) .500 avg., 35 hits, 22 RBI, 12 SB; Evyn Meldrum (OF) .516 avg., 32 hits, 19 RBI, 12 SB; Hannah James (C) .527, 49 hits, 49 RBI; Tayler Hart rounds out the returning 12th graders.

Other returners include Ayslinn Holbrook (Jr. OF) .622 avg., 56 hits, 14 SB; Hannah Fairbrother (So. SS) .467 avg., 42 hits, 23 RBI, 26 SB; Greta Huber (So. P) .380 avg., 30 hits, 19 RBI while going 17-3 over 131 innings pitching with 129 K, 13 BB and a 2.45 ERA; Kailey Johnson (So. 2B) .413 avg., 31 hits, 15 RBI, 14 SB.

Newcomers for Wayland-Cohocton include seniors Makala Meyers (Sr. OF), Tabea Nothnagel (Sr. OF), Kayden Feinman (Jr. 3B), Rachel Joseph (Jr. 3B) and Olivia Furia (Jr. OF).

Coach Dave Stewart's comment about his club this year is short and sweet.

"We have a good nucleus of players returning with three and four years of varsity experience," he said.